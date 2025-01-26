Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $383.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $278.36 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.