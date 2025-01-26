Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

SWK stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

