Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $199.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,047,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,741,295.98. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $4,578,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

