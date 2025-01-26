Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

