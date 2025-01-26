Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

OMFL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.