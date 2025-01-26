Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $3.7626 per share. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

