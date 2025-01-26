Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.33 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.