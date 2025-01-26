Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.01 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 920,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,389 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,329,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,667,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 269,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,519,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.