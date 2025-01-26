Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

