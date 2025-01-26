Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,327.1% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 418.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $43,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $374.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 735.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.65 and its 200-day moving average is $312.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

