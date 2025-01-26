Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.43.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $273.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.27. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.