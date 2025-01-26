Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

BSCR opened at $19.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

