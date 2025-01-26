Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1,823.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,525,000 after buying an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,974,000 after buying an additional 149,114 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,647,000 after acquiring an additional 499,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.80. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

