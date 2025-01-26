Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

