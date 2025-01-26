Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

