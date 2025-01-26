Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

