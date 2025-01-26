Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 189.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.