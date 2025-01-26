Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $90.34 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $93.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

