Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 204,059 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 242.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,059 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $33,590,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 376,778 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.