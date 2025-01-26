Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $104.42 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

