Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.32. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

