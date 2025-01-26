Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 183.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.55.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Dover Co. has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $208.26.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

