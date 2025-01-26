Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

