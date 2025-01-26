Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.