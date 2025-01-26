Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,878 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.