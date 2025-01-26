Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 63,128 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

