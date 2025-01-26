Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

