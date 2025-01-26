JBGlobal.com LLC Takes $202,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JBGlobal.com LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 284,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $170.90 and a 1-year high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.