Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average is $197.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

