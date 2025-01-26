JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $169.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $101.71 and a 12 month high of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 588.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

