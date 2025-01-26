JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,003,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 782,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

In related news, CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,226. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $224,562.76. The trade was a 19.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

