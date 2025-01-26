JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

