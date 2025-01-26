JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mirabaud & Cie SA

Mirabaud & Cie SA decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %
JPM stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $170.90 and a 1 year high of $267.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.25. The firm has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
