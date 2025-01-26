JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

