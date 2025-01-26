Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $30.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $460,674.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,934.76. This trade represents a 15.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 112,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,282,000 after buying an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 11,595.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 410,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Associated Banc by 114.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

