Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. FMR LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.