Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 268,555 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

