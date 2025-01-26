KeyCorp Increases Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $154.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

