KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

