KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 158.1% in the second quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.