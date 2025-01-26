Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 250 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,816,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

