Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $149,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,192. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $8,552,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,408 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

