MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE HZO opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.89. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 11.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 534,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 22.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $11,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

