Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $548.40 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.05 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $648.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.