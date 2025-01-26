McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

MKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

MKC opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

