Merit Financial Group LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

