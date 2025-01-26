Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $216.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $125.15 and a 1-year high of $218.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

