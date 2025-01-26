Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 814,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,585,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 973,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 251,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $67.48 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

