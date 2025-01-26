Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $108.07.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. This represents a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,705.22. This trade represents a 64.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.