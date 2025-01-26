Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $168.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $159.50. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

